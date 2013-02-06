BRIEF-Italy's Stefanel files for debt restructuring plan extension
* has filed request with Treviso court for a further 60 days to present debt restructuring plan
LONDON Feb 6 Clear Leisure PLC : * Offer by co to acquire assets of the Naples theme park, provisionally
approved by bankruptcy court
* Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks