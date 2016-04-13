FRANKFURT, April 13 Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX), part of Deutsche Boerse, is to take over the remaining 48 percent of its Singaporean Cleartrade Exchange subsidiary it does not already own to widen its international reach and complement its core operations.

The move is due to take effect on Friday and involves purchasing the remaining shares from current owner Freight Investor Holdings (FIH), a London based broker, which will continue to operate as an EEX customer.

"This transaction is another important step to enlarge the EEX Group beyond Europe and beyond energy," Chairman Peter Reitz said in a statement on Wednesday.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Cleartrade's commodities business complements activities by EEX trading participants active in that bourse's energy contracts, offering access to more asset classes, global trade and compliance with regulatory developments, he said.

Cleartrade offers fertiliser, bunker fuel and dry freight derivatives.

It is a rival to the Baltex dry bulk platform operated by Britain's Baltic Exchange.

EEX focuses on European electricity and gas futures, with sidelines in carbon and coal, freight and agriculture.

The statement said that EEX Group board member Egbert Laege is to become Chief Executive Office of CLTX, in addition to his function as CEO of Paris gas bourse Powernext, which has been majority owned by EEX since 2015.

CLTX CEO Richard Baker is to step down and leave the company in May, being succeeded by Ray Zhirui Ang as chief operating officer in Singapore, where the bourse would remain to be headquartered and expand its sales team later this year, it said. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jeremy Gaunt)