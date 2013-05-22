Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
May 22 Clearwire Corp : * Says it has not had an "actionable proposal" from Verizon after it
showed interest in buying Clearwire spectrum leases for about $1.0BLN-$1.5
billion-filing * Says verizon's offer would only have brought after-tax proceeds of about $550
million to $850 million * Says its talks with DISH Network had not resulted in the receipt of
an "actionable proposal"
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Says continues to evaluate strategic options in line with board's commitment to act in stockholders' best interests
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)