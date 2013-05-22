May 22 Clearwire Corp : * Says it has not had an "actionable proposal" from Verizon after it

showed interest in buying Clearwire spectrum leases for about $1.0BLN-$1.5

billion-filing * Says verizon's offer would only have brought after-tax proceeds of about $550

million to $850 million * Says its talks with DISH Network had not resulted in the receipt of

an "actionable proposal"