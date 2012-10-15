BRIEF-Solar Senior Capital Ltd, Solar Senior Capital Ltd form JV with Deerfield Management
* Solar Senior Capital Ltd - co, Solar Senior Capital Ltd have formed Solar Life Science Program LLC with Deerfield Management
NEW YORK Oct 15 Clearwire Corp : * Up 9.9 percent to $2.55 in premarket after Softbank deal to buy Sprint Nextel
stake
LONDON, Feb 22 Japanese carmaker Nissan said on Wednesday that the Brexit-induced fall in the pound, which dropped by some 15 percent against the euro after the June 23 referendum, had left it slightly worse off.
* Spire Inc - intends to use net proceeds from its sale of $6.25 million of 2024 notes to repay short-term debt