NEW YORK, June 1 Crest Financial Ltd said on
Friday it has taken a 5.9 percent stake in wireless service
provider Clearwire Corp, and hoped to discuss additions
to the company's board.
The stake would make Crest, a Houston, Texas-based entity,
one of the biggest minority shareholders in Clearwire, according
to Reuters data. Crest reported the stake in a filing made with
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In the filing, Crest said it believes that Clearwire, which
is majority owned by Sprint Nextel, is undervalued at
current levels. Clearwire shares closed down 5 cents or 4
percent at $1.55 on Nasdaq.
Crest said it wants to have discussions with Clearwire about
its strategy and would also discuss the possibility of Crest
nominating directors to the Clearwire board. But it said that no
agreements had been made with the company so far.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew)