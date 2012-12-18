Dec 18 Activist investor Crest Financial, which
is looking to block Sprint Nextel's $2.2 billion purchase
of Clearwire, said it raised its stake in Clearwire,
giving it slightly more voting power against the deal.
Crest Financial said on Tuesday that it had increased its
stake in Clearwire to 57.65 million shares, up from 45.8
million, giving it a stake of about 3.9 percent of Clearwire's
shares outstanding.
Sprint needs the support of minority shareholders owning
roughly 24.8 percent of Clearwire's total shares in order for
the deal to go ahead. It already has support from shareholders
owning 13 percent of Clearwire.
Analysts have said that they ultimately expect the deal to
be approved despite complaints from shareholders about Sprint's
offer price of $2.97 per share. Clearwire's shares closed at
$2.87 on Tuesday.
Clearwire said on Monday that its board supports the Sprint
deal and that it could risk a financial restructuring if it does
not succeed.