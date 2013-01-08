BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment , Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
Jan 8 Crest Financial, the second-largest shareholder in Clearwire Corp, on Tuesday said it was looking forward to learning more details of an unsolicited bid for the company by Dish Network Corp.
In a statement, Crest also said the Dish bid proved Sprint Nextel Corp's existing offer for Clearwire was inadequate.
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
* Announces it has reached agreement on acquisition of tagetik
* Pareteum to restructure senior secured debt obligation, extending maturity date to December 31, 2018