BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
NEW YORK Feb 12 Clearwire Corp, the wireless service provider that both Sprint Nextel and Dish Network want to buy, reported a narrower quarterly loss even as revenue declined.
Clearwire, which is already majority owned by Sprint, posted a net loss of $187.15 million or 29 cents per share compared with a loss of $236.85 million or 81 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue fell to $311.2 million from $361.87 million and missed analyst expectations for $313.62 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million