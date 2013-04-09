BRIEF-Gastar Exploration Q4 adj non-gaap loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* Gastar Exploration announces fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results and 2017 guidance
April 9 Hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management LP offered $80 million to Clearwire Corp under a convertible debt financing plan.
In a letter to Clearwire's board on Tuesday, Aurelius said its notes would be exchangeable for Clearwire stock at $2 per share. ()
Clearwire, which has taken $160 million in financing from Sprint so far this year, got a proposal last week from minority shareholder Crest Financial Ltd for a $240 million debt financing.
* Gastar Exploration announces fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Scotiabank announces Stephen Hart's retirement and appoints Daniel Moore as chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, March 9 Foreign institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, are studying investments in the U.S. interstate oil and gas pipeline network as a way to obtain recurring returns in a low interest-rate environment.