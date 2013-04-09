April 9 Hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management LP offered $80 million to Clearwire Corp under a convertible debt financing plan.

In a letter to Clearwire's board on Tuesday, Aurelius said its notes would be exchangeable for Clearwire stock at $2 per share. ()

Clearwire, which has taken $160 million in financing from Sprint so far this year, got a proposal last week from minority shareholder Crest Financial Ltd for a $240 million debt financing.