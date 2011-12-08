(Adds details of offering)

* Increases offering from $300 mln

* Offering priced at $2/shr, 12 pct below Wednesday close

* Sprint to buy 172 mln additional class B shares

Dec 7 Cash-strapped U.S. high-speed wireless service provider Clearwire Corp said it would upsize its public offering of common stock by $50 million to $350 million.

Clearwire said it would offer 175 million shares at $2 per share, which is 12 percent below its last close on Nasdaq on Wednesday.

The company said it would also grant a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to additional $52.5 million, or 26.25 million shares, of its class A common stock.

Also, Sprint Nextel Corp, which owns a majority stake in Clearwire, will buy about 172 million additional shares of Clearwire's class B common stock and a corresponding number of class B common interests in its unit Clearwire Communications Inc.

Clearwire, whose shares have fallen 51 percent so far this year, recently got a funding of $1.6 billion to be received over the next four years from Sprint.

The company plans to use the funds for deployment of mobile 4G LTE technology and operation and maintenance of its networks.

JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Shares of the company closed at $2.28, down 8.8 percent. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)