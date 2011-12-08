(Adds details of offering)
* Increases offering from $300 mln
* Offering priced at $2/shr, 12 pct below Wednesday close
* Sprint to buy 172 mln additional class B shares
Dec 7 Cash-strapped U.S. high-speed
wireless service provider Clearwire Corp said it would
upsize its public offering of common stock by $50 million to
$350 million.
Clearwire said it would offer 175 million shares at $2 per
share, which is 12 percent below its last close on Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
The company said it would also grant a 30-day option to the
underwriters to purchase up to additional $52.5 million, or
26.25 million shares, of its class A common stock.
Also, Sprint Nextel Corp, which owns a majority stake
in Clearwire, will buy about 172 million additional shares of
Clearwire's class B common stock and a corresponding number of
class B common interests in its unit Clearwire Communications
Inc.
Clearwire, whose shares have fallen 51 percent so far this
year, recently got a funding of $1.6 billion to be received over
the next four years from Sprint.
The company plans to use the funds for deployment of mobile
4G LTE technology and operation and maintenance of its networks.
JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Jefferies acted as joint
book-running managers for the offering.
Shares of the company closed at $2.28, down 8.8 percent.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)