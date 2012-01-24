* Sees first-ever positive adj EBITDA

* Expects Q4 rev $362 mln vs est $355.3 mln

* To end Q4 with 10.4 mln subscribers

* To offer $300 mln notes (Adds details on debt issue)

By Himank Sharma

Jan 24 Clearwire Corp expects to double its fourth-quarter revenue as increasing smartphone adoption in the United States ticks up demand for the company's high-speed wireless services, putting it on track to report its first-ever adjusted earnings a quarter earlier than expected.

The company, which operates 4G WiMax infrastructure and sells its internet services mainly to Sprint Nextel, separately announced plans to sell $300 million in senior notes as it continues to shore up funds for capacity expansion.

Moody's assigned the company's Monday issue a B3 rating -- indicating the debt securities are speculative and are subject to high credit risk.

Cash-strapped Clearwire has been seeking new funding in order to upgrade its high-speed wireless network and keep the company operational.

Clearwire was earlier expecting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to turn positive in the first quarter of fiscal 2012.

"It's definitely a plus that they are able to turn a positive EBITDA earlier-than-expected," Pacific Crest Securities analyst Steve Clement told Reuters.

For the fourth quarter, the company said it will add about 900,000 wholesale customers.

The company expects to end the quarter with 9.1 million wholesale subscribers. Clearwire forecast total subscribers at Dec. 31 to be about 10.4 million.

The data services provider, majority owned by Sprint, projected quarterly revenue of about $362 million. Analysts were expecting $355.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, the company, which hasn't posted a profit yet, received a $1.6 billion lifeline from Sprint in December in the form of investment and order commitments.

It ended the quarter with $1.11 billion in cash and cash equivalents -- up from $711 million at Sept. 30.

CHURN GOES UP

The company said wholesale churn -- a measure of customer attrition -- would shoot up to 2.9 percent, significantly higher than the 1.5 percent it reported last quarter.

Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche said the churn could partly be blamed on Apple's iPhone debut on Sprint's network.

"We believe some of these WiMAX users may have switched to the iPhone."

Sprint became the third U.S. carrier to officially launch Apple's flagship device in October after AT&T and Verizon . However, Sprint customers upgrading to the iPhone would have cancelled their 4G services since the device only supports GSM 3G.

Shares of Clearwire rose as much as 6 percent to $1.86 on Tuesday in heavy trading on the Nasdaq. They have gained over 40 percent in value since touching a low of $1.24 in October last year after possibilities of the company defaulting on its debt emerged. (Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel, Roshni Menon)