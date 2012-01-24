* Sees first-ever positive adj EBITDA
* Expects Q4 rev $362 mln vs est $355.3 mln
* To end Q4 with 10.4 mln subscribers
* To offer $300 mln notes
(Adds details on debt issue)
By Himank Sharma
Jan 24 Clearwire Corp expects to
double its fourth-quarter revenue as increasing smartphone
adoption in the United States ticks up demand for the company's
high-speed wireless services, putting it on track to report its
first-ever adjusted earnings a quarter earlier than expected.
The company, which operates 4G WiMax infrastructure and
sells its internet services mainly to Sprint Nextel,
separately announced plans to sell $300 million in senior notes
as it continues to shore up funds for capacity expansion.
Moody's assigned the company's Monday issue a B3 rating --
indicating the debt securities are speculative and are subject
to high credit risk.
Cash-strapped Clearwire has been seeking new funding in
order to upgrade its high-speed wireless network and keep the
company operational.
Clearwire was earlier expecting adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to turn
positive in the first quarter of fiscal 2012.
"It's definitely a plus that they are able to turn a
positive EBITDA earlier-than-expected," Pacific Crest Securities
analyst Steve Clement told Reuters.
For the fourth quarter, the company said it will add about
900,000 wholesale customers.
The company expects to end the quarter with 9.1 million
wholesale subscribers. Clearwire forecast total subscribers at
Dec. 31 to be about 10.4 million.
The data services provider, majority owned by Sprint,
projected quarterly revenue of about $362 million. Analysts were
expecting $355.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, the company, which hasn't posted a profit yet,
received a $1.6 billion lifeline from Sprint in December in the
form of investment and order commitments.
It ended the quarter with $1.11 billion in cash and cash
equivalents -- up from $711 million at Sept. 30.
CHURN GOES UP
The company said wholesale churn -- a measure of customer
attrition -- would shoot up to 2.9 percent, significantly higher
than the 1.5 percent it reported last quarter.
Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche said the churn could
partly be blamed on Apple's iPhone debut on Sprint's
network.
"We believe some of these WiMAX users may have switched to
the iPhone."
Sprint became the third U.S. carrier to officially launch
Apple's flagship device in October after AT&T and Verizon
. However, Sprint customers upgrading to the iPhone would
have cancelled their 4G services since the device only supports
GSM 3G.
Shares of Clearwire rose as much as 6 percent to $1.86 on
Tuesday in heavy trading on the Nasdaq. They have gained over 40
percent in value since touching a low of $1.24 in October last
year after possibilities of the company defaulting on its debt
emerged.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by
Maju Samuel, Roshni Menon)