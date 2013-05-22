Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK May 22 Four big Clearwire Corp investors with 127.4 million shares of the wireless service provider said on Wednesday they believe Sprint Nextel Corp's revised $3.40 per share offer to buy the company was still too low.
The group is made up of Mount Kellett Capital Management, Highside Capital Management, Glenview Capital Management and Chesapeake Partners Management.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Says continues to evaluate strategic options in line with board's commitment to act in stockholders' best interests
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)