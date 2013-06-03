June 3 Sprint Nextel Corp said Dish Network Corp's proposal to acquire Clearwire Corp is "not actionable" because some of its provisions violate Delaware law.

Some provisions violate Clearwire's certificate of incorporation or the rights of the parties to the existing Clearwire shareholders' agreement that includes Sprint, Sprint said in a letter to Clearwire on Monday.

Sprint owns just over 50 percent of Clearwire and has offered to buy the rest of the company for $3.40 per share, valuing the wireless services provider at $10.7 billion.

Dish recently raised its offer for Clearwire to $4.40 per share.