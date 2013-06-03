June 3 Sprint Nextel Corp said Dish
Network Corp's proposal to acquire Clearwire Corp
is "not actionable" because some of its provisions
violate Delaware law.
Some provisions violate Clearwire's certificate of
incorporation or the rights of the parties to the existing
Clearwire shareholders' agreement that includes Sprint, Sprint
said in a letter to Clearwire on Monday.
Sprint owns just over 50 percent of Clearwire and has
offered to buy the rest of the company for $3.40 per share,
valuing the wireless services provider at $10.7 billion.
Dish recently raised its offer for Clearwire to $4.40 per
share.