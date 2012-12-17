Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Dec 17 Sprint Nextel Corp raised its offer for Clearwire Corp by 7 cents per share to buy the rest of the wireless service provider for $2.2 billion.
Sprint, already the majority owner, will pay $2.97 per share for just under half of Clearwire.
Sprint, whose previous offer price was criticized by some minority shareholders as too low, said the raised offer had the unanimous approval of Clearwire directors.
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)