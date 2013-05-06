May 6 Wireless service provider Clearwire Corp
said on Monday its proposed buyout by majority owner
Sprint Nextel Corp was the best option for Clearwire's
minority stockholders.
Clearwire shares, which fell about 6 percent in an initial
reaction to the statement, recovered to trade just above the
closing price of $3.38 on Friday.
"The Clearwire board has unanimously concluded that the
proposed transaction with Sprint is the best strategic
alternative for stockholders ... especially in light of the
company's limited alternatives and the well-known constraints of
its liquidity position," Clearwire said.
Four shareholders holding about 17 percent of Clearwire's
shares said on Friday they would work together to seek a better
deal for the wireless service provider.
Sprint offered to buy Clearwire in December for $2.2 billion
but satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp announced a
counterbid of $2.3 billion in January. Dish followed up in April
by making a bid for Sprint.
Clearwire said in February it would evaluate Dish's bid but
continued to recommend Sprint's offer.