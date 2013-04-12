BRIEF-Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
April 12 Clearwire Corp said it is "actively considering" whether or not to make an interest payment on June 1 on about $4.5 billion of outstanding debt, according to a proxy filing on Friday.
The wireless provider also disclosed it had an unsolicited bidder from spectrum leases for $1 billion to $1.5 billion.
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BEIJING, Feb 28 Three senior grain traders at Archer Daniels Midland Co have left the company's China team since the start of the year, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of high-profile exits as the global agricultural merchant struggles with a supply glut and weak prices.