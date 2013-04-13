NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 Clearwire Corp
is "actively considering" defaulting on a $255 million
interest payment due June 1 on about $4.5 billion of outstanding
debt, according to a proxy filing on Friday, as a shareholder
vote approaches on Sprint-Nextel Corp's takeover offer.
The company, which urged investors to vote in favor of
Sprint's buyout offer, warned that failure to close a deal may
force it to contemplate a financial restructuring, which in turn
could entail filing for bankruptcy.
The wireless provider also disclosed on Friday it had
received an unsolicited bid from an unidentified "strategic
buyer" to acquire spectrum leases for $1 billion to $1.5
billion, but provided no further details.
Clearwire has been at the center of a tussle between its
majority owner Sprint, satellite provider Dish Network,
and unhappy shareholders, ever since Sprint struck a deal in
December to buy out the rest of Clearwire.
Sprint offered $2.97 per share, which would need approval
from a majority of Clearwire shareholders. In January, Dish
trumped Sprint's offer, countering with a bid of $3.30 per share
and providing ammunition to investors such as Crest Financial
Ltd who argue that Sprint's offer undervalues Clearwire.
"If the merger is not completed, we may be forced to explore
all available alternatives, including financial restructuring,
which could include seeking protection under the provisions of
the United States Bankruptcy Code," Clearwire warned in its
filing. "In addition, our board of directors is actively
considering whether to not make the June 1, 2013, interest
payment on our approximately $4.5 billion of outstanding debt."
A Clearwire spokesman declined to comment beyond the filing.
But the cash-strapped company has shown a willingness in the
past to dangle the prospect of a default publicly during
negotiations.
IN THE BALANCE
In 2011, Clearwire CEO Erik Prusch said in an interview with
the Wall Street Journal that the company was considering
skipping an interest-rate payment. Shortly after, its biggest
shareholder Sprint, with which it was negotiating a new
network-use agreement, struck a deal with Clearwire.
Bellevue, Washington-based Clearwire, which has said it only
has funding until year-end with help from Sprint, has been
seeking financing to upgrade its network and to support
operations.
It owns increasingly valuable spectrum, but lacks the
capital to make use of it. Dish, which recently bought spectrum
and may be considering a move into wireless services provision,
and Sprint consider it one of Clearwire's most valuable assets.
Clearwire has received offers for debt financing from
minority shareholder Crest and hedge fund Aurelius Capital
Management LP.
But in Friday's proxy filing, the company revealed that
Sprint, which has the right to block such offers, would not give
its consent for Clearwire to tap either source of financing.
Shares of Clearwire closed down 0.3 percent on Friday at
$3.26.