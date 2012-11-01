Nov 1 A major shareholder pressed Clearwire Corp
on Thursday to sell excess wireless spectrum to help
bankroll its multi-year network expansion, rather than hand over
control to Sprint Nextel at a price reflecting its
"unnecessary distress."
Mount Kellett Capital Management, which owns 7.3 percent of
Clearwire voting stock, issued a statement to Clearwire
directors urging the company to consider all options - including
a sale of spectrum - to fill an estimated $1 billion funding
shortfall as it builds its high-speed wireless network.
The investment firm took issue in particular with Sprint's
deal to acquire a majority interest in Clearwire by buying a
stake from the company's founder, Craig McCaw, and his
investment vehicle Eagle River.
Mount Kellett said the transaction price did not fully
reflect Clearwire's full value if it were allowed to finish its
network buildout.
"While spectrum values continue to increase, Clearwire
faces a liquidity need now that must be met," the private
investment firm said in its statement. "How can the Board assure
that the Company has adequate financial resources? To us, the
answer is obvious: sell excess spectrum."
"The Board should immediately hire an investment bank and
task it with running a sales process to sell a substantial
portion of the Company's excess spectrum to the highest bidder
or bidders."
Mount Kellet added that Sprint should be kept out of any
auction, and warned Clearwire's board that it may take further
action if the board of directors were to proceed with the Sprint
deal.