May 21 Sprint Nextel Corp said on Tuesday it raised its buyout offer for wireless service provider Clearwire Corp 14 percent to $3.40 per share, just hours before shareholders were set to vote on the company's original offer.

Sprint's revised bid, which values Clearwire at $10.7 billion, follows massive shareholder pressure for a higher valuation for Clearwire. Clearwire has key wireless airwaves licenses that would help Sprint compete better.