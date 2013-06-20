BRIEF-Analog Devices reports final regulatory approval for acquisition of Linear Technology
* Analog Devices announces final regulatory approval and closing date for acquisition of linear technology corporation
NEW YORK, June 20 Sprint Nextel Corp raised its buyout offer for Clearwire Corp to $5 per share on Thursday, trumping a $4.40 per share offer from Dish Network Corp.
Clearwire said it changed its recommendation in favor of the Sprint offer after the price increase and postponed a June 24 shareholder vote until July 8.
Sprint, already Clearwire's majority shareholder, raised its bid just a few days before shareholders in the smaller wireless company were due to vote on its previous $3.40 per share offer. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
BENGALURU, March 6 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fourth biggest software services exporter, will buy U.S.-based healthcare IT consulting firm CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.
DETROIT, March 6 General Motors Co’s decision to sell its European operations doubles down on a bet that the company can win by being less global, but more profitable, in an auto industry increasingly driven by software.