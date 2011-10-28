* Wolff was former CEO, co-chairman, president

* Became CEO of another company in 2009

NEW YORK Oct 28 Clearwire Corp CLWR.O said Benjamin Wolff, an associate of co-founder Craig McCaw and one-time leader of the wireless service provider, had resigned from its board of directors on Oct. 24.

The announcement on Friday in a regulatory filing comes at a time when Clearwire, which is majority owned by Sprint Nextel (S.N), is seeking $1 billion in financing to fund operations and to upgrade its network to compete with bigger rivals.

Wolff, who had also previously served in roles such as president and co-chairman of Clearwire, was the key negotiator in the company's transformation in 2008 into a venture owned by Sprint and cable operators and technology firms such as Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Intel Corp (INTC.O).

But since then the company's Chairman John Stanton and its Chief Executive Erik Prusch have taken over the strategy work at the company, Roe Equity Research analyst Kevin Roe said.

Clearwire said Wolff's departure was not due to any disagreements regarding operations, policies, or practices.

Wolff was appointed chief executive of another company, Pendrell Corp (PCO.O), in 2009.

Craig McCaw's investment firm Eagle River Holdings plans to nominate a director to replace Wolff, who was originally nominated to the board by Eagle River to replace McCaw. (Reporting by Sinead Carew)