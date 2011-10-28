* Wolff was former CEO, co-chairman, president
* Became CEO of another company in 2009
NEW YORK Oct 28 Clearwire Corp CLWR.O said
Benjamin Wolff, an associate of co-founder Craig McCaw and
one-time leader of the wireless service provider, had resigned
from its board of directors on Oct. 24.
The announcement on Friday in a regulatory filing comes at
a time when Clearwire, which is majority owned by Sprint Nextel
(S.N), is seeking $1 billion in financing to fund operations
and to upgrade its network to compete with bigger rivals.
Wolff, who had also previously served in roles such as
president and co-chairman of Clearwire, was the key negotiator
in the company's transformation in 2008 into a venture owned by
Sprint and cable operators and technology firms such as Google
Inc (GOOG.O) and Intel Corp (INTC.O).
But since then the company's Chairman John Stanton and its
Chief Executive Erik Prusch have taken over the strategy work
at the company, Roe Equity Research analyst Kevin Roe said.
Clearwire said Wolff's departure was not due to any
disagreements regarding operations, policies, or practices.
Wolff was appointed chief executive of another company,
Pendrell Corp (PCO.O), in 2009.
Craig McCaw's investment firm Eagle River Holdings plans to
nominate a director to replace Wolff, who was originally
nominated to the board by Eagle River to replace McCaw.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew)