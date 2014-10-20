PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 14
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 20 An investor group led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets has agreed to buy Louisiana electricity supplier Cleco Corp in a deal valued at about $4.7 billion, including about $1.3 billion of assumed debt.
The offer price of $55.37 per share represents a premium of about 15 percent to Cleco's close on Friday.
Cleco will continue to operate as an independent company led by local management following the close of the deal and will maintain its headquarters in Pineville, Louisiana. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
