Oct 20 An investor group led by Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets has agreed to buy Louisiana
electricity supplier Cleco Corp in a deal valued at
about $4.7 billion, including about $1.3 billion of assumed
debt.
The offer of $55.37 per share represents a premium of about
15 percent to Cleco stock's Friday close.
Cleco will continue to operate as an independent company led
by the local management following close of the deal and will
maintain its headquarters in Pineville, Louisiana.
Cleco said the deal will not affect residential or
commercial rates for electricity and shareholders will continue
to receive dividends at an annual rate of $1.60 per share until
closing.
The investor group includes British Columbia Investment
Management Corp and John Hancock Financial, a division of
Canadian insurance company and financial services provider
Manulife Financial Corp.
Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets is part of
Macquarie Group Ltd.
Cleco Corp owns the regulated electric utility Cleco Power
LLC.
Darren Olagues, president of Cleco Power LLC, is expected to
replace Bruce Williamson as president and chief executive upon
closing of the deal, the company said.
Cleco said in June it received indications of interest from
third parties for a strategic transaction.
The company reported a lower-than-expected second-quarter
profit in July, hit by a one-time refund to customers.
Goldman Sachs & Co and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co are
serving as financial advisers to Cleco, while Locke Lord LLP is
the legal adviser.
Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc is serving as financial adviser
to the Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets-led investor
group. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel.
Cleco's shares closed at $48.27 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday. Up to Friday's close, the company's shares
had risen about 5 percent in the past 12 months.
