SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Facebook Inc
launched a review on Monday of how it handles violent videos and
other objectionable material, saying it needed to do better
after a video of a killing in Cleveland remained on its service
for more than two hours on Sunday.
"We prioritize reports with serious safety implications for
our community, and are working on making that review process go
even faster," Justin Osofsky, Facebook's vice president for
global operations and media partnerships, said in a blog post.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese)