By David Ingram
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Facebook Inc
launched a review on Monday of how it handles violent videos and
other objectionable material, saying it needed to do better
after a video of a killing in Cleveland on Sunday remained on
its website and mobile app for two hours.
The world's largest social network will be looking for ways
to make it easier for people to report such videos and to speed
up the process of reviewing items once they are reported, Justin
Osofsky, Facebook's vice president for global operations and
media partnerships, said in a statement.
U.S. authorities have widened a manhunt for the murder
suspect who, according to police, posted a video of himself on
the social media site shooting an elderly man in Cleveland.
Police said they had received dozens of tips about the
possible location of the suspect, Steve Stephens, and repeatedly
suggested he turn himself in.
The shooting was the latest violent incident shown on
Facebook, raising questions about how the company moderates huge
amounts of content uploaded from around the world.
Facebook relies largely on its 1.9 billion users to report
items that violate its terms of service. Millions of items are
reported each week in more than 40 languages and thousands of
workers review them, Osofsky said in the statement, posted on a
company blog.
"We prioritize reports with serious safety implications for
our community, and are working on making that review process go
even faster," Osofsky said.
The company, which recently began to allow advertising
breaks in live video streams, has also tried to automate the
process for flagging offensive material.
Menlo Park, California-based Facebook released a timeline of
events related to Stephens, something it had not done after
other violent incidents.
Stephens posted three videos, Facebook said. In the first,
uploaded at 2:09 p.m. EDT on Sunday (1809 GMT), he said he
intended to commit murder. No one reported it, according to
Facebook.
Two minutes later at 2:11 p.m. EDT, Stephens uploaded a
video of the shooting. And a third video, with a confession to
murder, was broadcast live at 2:22 and reported by someone
shortly after it ended at 2:27 p.m. EDT.
The shooting video was not reported by Facebook users until
3:59 p.m. EDT and Stephens' account was disabled at 4:22 p.m.
EDT, Facebook's timeline showed.
"We disabled the suspect's account within 23 minutes of
receiving the first report about the murder video, and two hours
after receiving a report of any kind. But we know we need to do
better," Osofsky said.
