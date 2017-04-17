By Peter Szekely
| April 17
April 17 The manhunt for a murder suspect who
police said posted a video of himself on Facebook shooting an
elderly man in Cleveland on Sunday widened Monday as authorities
asked the public for help and pleaded with the suspect to turn
himself in.
Police said they have searched "dozens of locations" for the
suspect, Steve Stephens, and tried to convince him to turn
himself in when they spoke with him on his cell phone on Sunday.
But Stephens remains at large as the hunt for him expands in
Ohio and neighboring states, they said.
"Obviously, this individual is armed and dangerous, and
quite frankly at this point he could be in a lot of places,"
Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Stephen
Anthony told a news conference in Cleveland.
Police said Stephens used Facebook to post video of
him killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Stephens is not
believed to have known Godwin, a retired foundry worker who
media reports said spent Easter Sunday morning with his son and
daughter-in-law before he was killed on camera in the street.
Stephens, who has no prior criminal record, is not suspected
in any other murders, despite a claim he made in the video of
having killed more than a dozen other people, police said.
"We know that Steve is still out there," said Cleveland
police Chief Calvin Williams. "We're asking the public to remain
vigilant. We're asking you to go about your day, but be
careful."
The last confirmed sighting of Stephens was at the scene of
the homicide. Police said he might be driving a white or
cream-colored Ford Fusion, and asked anyone who spots him or his
car to call police or a special FBI hotline (800-CALLFBI).
"We're still asking Steve to turn himself in," said
Williams. "But if he doesn't, we'll find him."
Late Sunday night Cleveland police issued an aggravated
murder warrant for Stephens and warned he could have crossed
into Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana or Michigan.
It is not the first time a serious crime has been posted on
Facebook. In January, four black people in Chicago were accused
of attacking an 18-year-old disabled white man and broadcasting
the assault on the social media site while making anti-white
racial taunts.
A month later, the suspects pleaded not guilty to assaulting
the man.
(Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Daniel
Wallis, Bernard Orr)