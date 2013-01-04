Illinois Senate rejects key bill in budget deal again
CHICAGO, Feb 28 The Illinois Senate on Tuesday rejected a key pension bill for a second time, leaving the fate of a bipartisan deal to end the state's record budget impasse on shaky ground.
Jan 4 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its school issuer credit rating (ICR) on Cleveland Municipal School District, Ohio's general obligation debt to A-minus wi th a stable outlook fr o m BBB-plus on Friday.
S&P said the upgrade reflects the passage of a tax increase a nd management's steps to improve operations which h ave s tabilized t h e district's pr eviously w eak finances.
An upcoming sale of unlimited-tax GO refunding bonds was rated AA based on the district's participation in Ohio's state aid intercept program, which provides liquidity and credit support for the bonds.
CHICAGO, Feb 28 The Illinois Senate on Tuesday rejected a key pension bill for a second time, leaving the fate of a bipartisan deal to end the state's record budget impasse on shaky ground.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 The White House and Congress lacked agreement on a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare on Tuesday amid signs of growing Republican division on the issue, as President Donald Trump prepared to address lawmakers about his 2017 agenda.
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday: