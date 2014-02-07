UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 7 Clicks Group Ltd : * Says cancelled and de- listed 22 185 735 ordinary shares on 7 February 2014. * Says the cancellation of these shares has no financial impact on heps
(diluted and undiluted) and EPS * Says shares cancelled represent 8.27% of issued ordinary share capital of
company prior to cancellation
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources