JOHANNESBURG, April 21 South African retailer Clicks Group posted a 15 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday as the cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and electronics retailer appealed to thrifty consumers in a weak economy.

Clicks said diluted headline earnings per share (EPS) rose to 204.4 cents, from 177.6 cents, for the six months to end-February.

"The health and beauty markets are naturally resilient to economic downturns," said Chief Executive David Kneale, adding that Clicks is on the affordable end of the spectrum in these categories.

Despite weak economic growth in Africa's most advanced economy, Clicks, which has around 500 outlets, plans to open another 20-25 stores in each of the next few years.

The company grew its in-store loyalty card system by 1 million customers to 5.7 million over the past year and now relies on these customers for more than three quarters of its sales, Kneale said.

Shares in Clicks reached an all-time high of 112.99 rand in early trading, but pared gains and was down 1.9 percent at 105.35 rand by 1155 GMT. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)