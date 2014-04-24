April 24 Clicks Group Ltd

* Consumer spending in country has remained constrained over past six months

* Clicks is maintaining its competitive position

* Group turnover increased by 9.6 pct to r9.3 billion, with retail sales growing by 7.4 pct

* Clicks increased sales by 8.2 pct with comparable store sales growing by 5.3 pct.

* Current challenging consumer trading environment is expected to continue during second half of financial year