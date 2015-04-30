BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
JERUSALEM, April 30 ClickSoftware Technologies said on Thursday it signed a deal to be bought by private funds managed by Francisco Partners Management for $438 million in cash.
Francisco will buy all of ClickSoftware's outstanding shares for $12.65 each, a premium of 45 percent over the average closing price of the company's Nasdaq shares the past 90 days, it said.
The board of U.S.-Israeli ClickSoftware, a provider of automated mobile workforce management products for the service industry, has already approved the transaction and recommends that its shareholders do so as well, the company said.
ClickSoftware expects the deal to be completed in July. Upon completion, it will become a private company. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from two of its partners in the premium U.S. channel, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1.03 billion.
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality