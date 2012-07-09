* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.03 vs est $0.09
* Sees Q2 rev $22.5 mln vs est $24.85 mln
July 9 Israel's ClickSoftware Technologies
, which makes workforce management software, forecast
quarterly results that fell well below market expectations.
The company forecast second-quarter adjusted earnings of 3
cents per share on revenue of $22.5 million.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 9 cents per share
on revenue of $24.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The forecast revenue is up 9 percent from a year earlier.
ClickSoftware shares closed at $8.35 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)