* Advisers get weighed down by small clients

* Firing small clients can be a good business decision

* Client may want to break up too

By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings

Feb 14 In the mid-90s financial adviser John Hauserman took on a $12,000 account in hopes that he would eventually get more of the client's $2 million to handle.

It's a gamble many advisers take. They think if they stick with a small client who has big bucks elsewhere, it may pay off someday. Hauserman, a certified financial planner and president of the Maryland-based wealth management firm RetirementQuest, ended up landing the client's $2 million portfolio, making it one of his biggest accounts.

It's the kind of story that encourages advisers to stick with small clients -- until you hear that Hauserman only landed that account after a decade-long courtship during which he earned only about $500.

The reality is that many advisers aren't making realistic judgments on when their small accounts are hurting their business. Hard as it is, many advisers have to use Donald Trump's favorite phrase on more of their clients: You're fired.

"If you're a disciplined adviser, you would start getting rid of those smaller households, because they're really not bringing you money," said Amrita Mathur, director of marketing of PriceMetrix, a software company that collects and analyzes retail wealth management data. "In fact, they're probably costing you money."

COMPENSATION CHANGES

There are a lot of logical reasons for advisers to take on a small account. Sometimes, like in Hauserman's case, advisers view it as a tryout. Others handle a small client as a favor to a rich one. And some advisers think of small accounts as their pro bono work.

Sizing up clients is a hot topic now after Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch announced that starting this year its advisers won't get paid by the firm for new accounts valued at less than $250,000. (There is an exemption for advisers whose overall book of business meets Merrill's definition of affluent.)

Advisers at Merrill's competitors Morgan Stanley Smith Barney -- a joint venture of Morgan Stanley and Citigroup -- and UBS AG's UBS Wealth Management Americas also take a pay cut on smaller clients; but the threshold isn't as high as Merrill's, according to advisers at the firms who asked not to be identified. Wells Fargo & Co's Wells Fargo Advisors affiliate pays its advisers on all accounts, regardless of their size, a company spokeswoman said.

Merrill advisers interviewed for this story said they're angry about the compensation change -- but it's not about the pay cut, because they weren't making much on these accounts anyway.

"I think that it is frustrating because we should be able to run our practice the way we see fit," said a Merrill adviser based in the Southeast who asked not to be identified.

But maybe Merrill is providing the push these advisers need to rethink how they're spending their time.

REALITY CHECK

Small households -- those under $100,000 -- are 108 times more likely to leave than become $1 million-plus clients, according to data from PriceMetrix. What's more, advisers who focused on larger households, those with $1 million or more, grew their assets three times faster than their peers who focused on households below that level, PriceMetrix found.

Wells Fargo Advisors recently found that its top-performing advisers generated 80 percent to 90 percent of their revenue last year from accounts valued at $250,000 or more. That was the case even though those households made up only a about one-third of these advisers' overall book of business, said Chip Walker, head of adviser development.

Many advisers justify keeping their smaller accounts by saying these clients have less complicated needs than wealthier ones, but the opposite may be true. "Often times small clients are more demanding because they're more nervous about their net worth," says Alois Pirker, an analyst with the research firm Aite Group.

About six years ago Jason Waxler, an adviser and partner with Fogel Neale Partners in New York, helped a couple invest about $150,000 that the wife had been awarded in a divorce settlement.

He kept working with the couple for years afterward, even though they didn't have more money to invest and the husband could be demanding. "I had been paid and I felt a responsibility to make sure they were comfortable with the investments I was managing," he said.

But when the husband started talking to another adviser who questioned Waxler's judgment, Waxler had had enough. "I think he was a little surprised maybe, but I basically had to fire the client," Waxler said.

WHAT SHOULD ADVISERS DO

When advisers are deciding which clients to keep, they should think about two factors beyond just the client's asset level, said Devin DeStefano, head of practice management at Wells Fargo Advisors.

First, think about their attitude. A small client who is open to your recommendations, trusts you and treats your staff with respect may be worth keeping around. Second, consider whether they are a good advocate for you. When they say they're going to refer you more business, do they actually follow through?

If it's someone you want to hang on to, try holding fewer in-person meetings or provide them with packaged asset management products, said Bing Waldert, a director at the research firm Cerulli Associates. You can also try referring them to a junior member on your team or to a service center your firm has set up for these households.

And you never know. If you haven't been able to give these clients the attention they need, they may have been looking for a way to break up with you.

"It might be a relief on both sides to hear that it's not the right fit," said Madeleine Cruickshank, director of analytics of PriceMetrix.

(Reporting By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; Editing by Walden Siew and Gerald E. McCormick)