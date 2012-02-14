* Advisers get weighed down by small clients
* Firing small clients can be a good business decision
* Client may want to break up too
By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
Feb 14 In the mid-90s financial adviser
John Hauserman took on a $12,000 account in hopes that he would
eventually get more of the client's $2 million to handle.
It's a gamble many advisers take. They think if they stick
with a small client who has big bucks elsewhere, it may pay off
someday. Hauserman, a certified financial planner and president
of the Maryland-based wealth management firm RetirementQuest,
ended up landing the client's $2 million portfolio, making it
one of his biggest accounts.
It's the kind of story that encourages advisers to stick
with small clients -- until you hear that Hauserman only landed
that account after a decade-long courtship during which he
earned only about $500.
The reality is that many advisers aren't making realistic
judgments on when their small accounts are hurting their
business. Hard as it is, many advisers have to use Donald
Trump's favorite phrase on more of their clients: You're fired.
"If you're a disciplined adviser, you would start getting
rid of those smaller households, because they're really not
bringing you money," said Amrita Mathur, director of marketing
of PriceMetrix, a software company that collects and analyzes
retail wealth management data. "In fact, they're probably
costing you money."
COMPENSATION CHANGES
There are a lot of logical reasons for advisers to take on a
small account. Sometimes, like in Hauserman's case, advisers
view it as a tryout. Others handle a small client as a favor to
a rich one. And some advisers think of small accounts as their
pro bono work.
Sizing up clients is a hot topic now after Bank of America
Corp's Merrill Lynch announced that starting this year
its advisers won't get paid by the firm for new accounts valued
at less than $250,000. (There is an exemption for advisers whose
overall book of business meets Merrill's definition of
affluent.)
Advisers at Merrill's competitors Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney -- a joint venture of Morgan Stanley and Citigroup
-- and UBS AG's UBS Wealth Management Americas
also take a pay cut on smaller clients; but the threshold isn't
as high as Merrill's, according to advisers at the firms who
asked not to be identified. Wells Fargo & Co's Wells
Fargo Advisors affiliate pays its advisers on all accounts,
regardless of their size, a company spokeswoman said.
Merrill advisers interviewed for this story said they're
angry about the compensation change -- but it's not about the
pay cut, because they weren't making much on these accounts
anyway.
"I think that it is frustrating because we should be able to
run our practice the way we see fit," said a Merrill adviser
based in the Southeast who asked not to be identified.
But maybe Merrill is providing the push these advisers need
to rethink how they're spending their time.
REALITY CHECK
Small households -- those under $100,000 -- are 108 times
more likely to leave than become $1 million-plus clients,
according to data from PriceMetrix. What's more, advisers who
focused on larger households, those with $1 million or more,
grew their assets three times faster than their peers who
focused on households below that level, PriceMetrix found.
Wells Fargo Advisors recently found that its top-performing
advisers generated 80 percent to 90 percent of their revenue
last year from accounts valued at $250,000 or more. That was the
case even though those households made up only a about one-third
of these advisers' overall book of business, said Chip Walker,
head of adviser development.
Many advisers justify keeping their smaller accounts by
saying these clients have less complicated needs than wealthier
ones, but the opposite may be true. "Often times small clients
are more demanding because they're more nervous about their net
worth," says Alois Pirker, an analyst with the research firm
Aite Group.
About six years ago Jason Waxler, an adviser and partner
with Fogel Neale Partners in New York, helped a couple invest
about $150,000 that the wife had been awarded in a divorce
settlement.
He kept working with the couple for years afterward, even
though they didn't have more money to invest and the husband
could be demanding. "I had been paid and I felt a responsibility
to make sure they were comfortable with the investments I was
managing," he said.
But when the husband started talking to another adviser who
questioned Waxler's judgment, Waxler had had enough. "I think he
was a little surprised maybe, but I basically had to fire the
client," Waxler said.
WHAT SHOULD ADVISERS DO
When advisers are deciding which clients to keep, they
should think about two factors beyond just the client's asset
level, said Devin DeStefano, head of practice management at
Wells Fargo Advisors.
First, think about their attitude. A small client who is
open to your recommendations, trusts you and treats your staff
with respect may be worth keeping around. Second, consider
whether they are a good advocate for you. When they say they're
going to refer you more business, do they actually follow
through?
If it's someone you want to hang on to, try holding fewer
in-person meetings or provide them with packaged asset
management products, said Bing Waldert, a director at the
research firm Cerulli Associates. You can also try referring
them to a junior member on your team or to a service center your
firm has set up for these households.
And you never know. If you haven't been able to give these
clients the attention they need, they may have been looking for
a way to break up with you.
"It might be a relief on both sides to hear that it's not
the right fit," said Madeleine Cruickshank, director of
analytics of PriceMetrix.
(Reporting By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; Editing by Walden Siew
and Gerald E. McCormick)