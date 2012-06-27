LONDON, June 27 Fund managers risk not being ready for rules mandating them to use clearing houses for complex derivatives, according to traders who said the buy side is confused by the timing and nature of the reforms.

Asset managers and hedge funds must comply with the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) when it takes effect but traders feel the lack of detail and a realistic timetable from the European Commission are holding up projects.

Looking ahead, the traders fear the relatively slow progress being made now will lead, when the details do become clear, to a sudden surge in demand for clearing services that the brokers may struggle to satisfy, leaving clients unable to trade.

"There is a full range of readiness from some that are clearing now to some that have yet to start their preparations. This could lead to a sudden rush at the end which could cause a logjam at the brokers," said Nick Robinson, head of fixed income trading at Schroders.

Clearing houses, owned by exchanges such as CME Group , Deutsche Boerse and IntercontinentalExchange , sit between trading partners, stepping in to reimburse any firm left out of pocket by the default of a trading partner.

Clearing is mandatory for firms trading shares and futures on exchanges, but it is optional when trading off-exchange instruments such as swaps, which allow traders to hedge their bets.

Politicians and regulators have been keen to overhaul the off-exchange market to tackle many of the problems exposed by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

To this end, European policymakers want to pass the EMIR rules to force firms trading in the $700 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market to use clearing houses.

But managers and funds need to complete complex technical upgrades and legal documentation, which can take months, before they comply with these new rules.

They must do this if they are to continue trading but some firms have proved reluctant to get started because the rules have not been specified and the implementation date is also in doubt, traders said.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty about some elements of the regulation, that is in terms of the final rules and how the new rules will be phased in," said Thomas Book, head of clearing at Deutsche Boerse.

Book said he expects to see the final details in September when the European Securities and Markets Authority reports to the Commission.

"Some things are known and some things are unknown but once these are defined we expect to see a flurry of activity," said Brian Oliver, EMEA, head of OTC Clearing Sales at JP Morgan .

There is also confusion over the timing of the rule changes as speculation grows that the European Commission is unlikely to adhere to the G20 plan of starting to clear complex derivatives in 2012.

"Realistically, we're now looking at next year for the EMIR implementation," said Book, speaking on the sidelines of the International Derivatives Expo in London on Wednesday.

A failure by asset managers or hedge funds to have completed the necessary work with their brokers when the rules take effect could leave clients unable to trade products that have been mandated for clearing.

Regulators want standardised over-the-counter derivatives such as credit default and interest rate swaps to be moved on to clearing houses to make them more transparent and easier to regulate.