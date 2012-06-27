By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, June 27 Fund managers risk not being
ready for rules mandating them to use clearing houses for
complex derivatives, according to traders who said the buy side
is confused by the timing and nature of the reforms.
Asset managers and hedge funds must comply with the European
Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) when it takes effect but
traders feel the lack of detail and a realistic timetable from
the European Commission are holding up projects.
Looking ahead, the traders fear the relatively slow progress
being made now will lead, when the details do become clear, to a
sudden surge in demand for clearing services that the brokers
may struggle to satisfy, leaving clients unable to trade.
"There is a full range of readiness from some that are
clearing now to some that have yet to start their preparations.
This could lead to a sudden rush at the end which could cause a
logjam at the brokers," said Nick Robinson, head of fixed income
trading at Schroders.
Clearing houses, owned by exchanges such as CME Group
, Deutsche Boerse and IntercontinentalExchange
, sit between trading partners, stepping in to reimburse
any firm left out of pocket by the default of a trading partner.
Clearing is mandatory for firms trading shares and futures
on exchanges, but it is optional when trading off-exchange
instruments such as swaps, which allow traders to hedge their
bets.
Politicians and regulators have been keen to overhaul the
off-exchange market to tackle many of the problems exposed by
the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
To this end, European policymakers want to pass the EMIR
rules to force firms trading in the $700 trillion
over-the-counter derivatives market to use clearing houses.
But managers and funds need to complete complex technical
upgrades and legal documentation, which can take months, before
they comply with these new rules.
They must do this if they are to continue trading but some
firms have proved reluctant to get started because the rules
have not been specified and the implementation date is also in
doubt, traders said.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty about some elements of
the regulation, that is in terms of the final rules and how the
new rules will be phased in," said Thomas Book, head of clearing
at Deutsche Boerse.
Book said he expects to see the final details in September
when the European Securities and Markets Authority reports to
the Commission.
"Some things are known and some things are unknown but once
these are defined we expect to see a flurry of activity," said
Brian Oliver, EMEA, head of OTC Clearing Sales at JP Morgan
.
There is also confusion over the timing of the rule changes
as speculation grows that the European Commission is unlikely to
adhere to the G20 plan of starting to clear complex derivatives
in 2012.
"Realistically, we're now looking at next year for the EMIR
implementation," said Book, speaking on the sidelines of the
International Derivatives Expo in London on Wednesday.
A failure by asset managers or hedge funds to have completed
the necessary work with their brokers when the rules take effect
could leave clients unable to trade products that have been
mandated for clearing.
Regulators want standardised over-the-counter derivatives
such as credit default and interest rate swaps to be moved on to
clearing houses to make them more transparent and easier to
regulate.
