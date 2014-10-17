(Corrects paragraph 3 to add dropped words "we believe")
* Charge to raise debt-to-capital ratio, breaching covenant
* Says working with bankers to amend the covenant
* Shares fall as much as 7.7 pct
By Anannya Pramanick
Oct 17 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said
it would write down the value of its coal and iron ore assets by
$6 billion due to weak prices, putting it in breach of debt
covenants and sending its shares down as much as 6.8 percent.
Cliffs said the non-cash charge would increase its
debt-to-capital ratio over the 45 percent threshold set by its
credit facility, and it was working with bankers to amend the
covenant.
"... We believe this will result in higher interest rate on
revolver borrowings going forward," FBR Capital Markets analysts
wrote in a note.
Cliffs said the third-quarter charge was related to iron ore
for export and coal used in steel-making.
Coal prices have halved over the past three years, while
iron ore prices have dropped about 40 percent this year alone
due to excess supplies and sluggish steel demand from China.
Cliffs replaced its chief executive in July and said it
would sell underperforming assets after New York-based fund
Casablanca Capital triumphed in a proxy battle.
"It essentially confirms ... that the vast bulk of the
company's investments in the last decade prior to the
appointment of new CEO Lourenco Goncalves was misspent," BMO
Capital Markets analyst Tony Robson wrote in a note.
Cliffs said in May it expects seaborne iron ore and
metallurgical coal prices to remain weak in the near term, which
would reduce revenue in most of its businesses.
FBR Capital Markets said it believed the biggest contributor
to the writedown would be the Eastern Canadian iron ore
business, including its Bloom Lake iron ore mine in Quebec.
Cliffs said in February it could idle, sell or work out a
deal with a strategic partner at Bloom Lake.
It bought Bloom Lake as part of its takeover of Consolidated
Thompson Iron Mines Ltd in 2010 but higher-than-expected costs
at the mine have weighed on Cliffs' earnings.
Cliffs delayed expansion of the mine in 2012 and took a $1
billion goodwill writedown related to the deal.
Cliffs has a debt-to-capital ratio of 25.1 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Debt-laden coal miners
Arch Coal Inc and Walter Energy Inc have ratios
of over 50 percent.
The company said it had no drawings on its $1.25 billion
revolving credit facility as of Sept. 30 and expects to have
closed the third quarter with about $250 million of cash.
Cliffs is expected to post a quarterly loss of 1 cent per
share on revenue of $1.29 billion when it reports on Oct. 27,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Depending on the final level of the impairment charge, plus
the extent of a likely loss in Q3, shareholders' funds may well
be wiped out and could even end up slightly negative," said
BMO's Robson.
The company's shares hit a low of $8.77 before recovering a
little to $8.91. They have more than halved this year.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)