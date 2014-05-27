May 27 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said on Tuesday it is cutting its 2014 capital spending by about $100 million, or 25 percent.

The U.S.-based iron ore and coal producer said its capex this year will now be between $275 million and $325 million. The biggest impact of the capex cut will be felt in its Eastern Canadian iron ore and North American coal operations. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)