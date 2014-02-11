By Nicole Mordant
Feb 11 Under pressure from an activist
shareholder, Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said on
Tuesday it will slash capital spending, forego a planned
expansion at a key Canadian mine and shut another mine in
Canada, cutting about 500 jobs.
Cliffs, a Cleveland-headquartered iron ore and coal
producer, said it plans to reduce its capital spending in 2014
by more than 50 percent to between $375 million and $425 million
as it cuts back its Bloom Lake Mine expansion and idles
production at its Wabush Mine.
The miner has recently been targeted by an activist
shareholder who wants the company to be broken up and Cliffs to
spin out its "riskier" international operations, including the
Bloom Lake and Wabush mines, into a separate business from its
strong cash-generating U.S. operations.
Cliffs acquired Bloom Lake as part of its takeover of
Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines Ltd in 2010 but
higher-than-expected costs at the mine have weighed on Cliffs'
earnings. Cliffs delayed a planned expansion in 2012, and a year
ago took a $1 billion goodwill writedown related to the
Consolidated Thompson deal.
Globally mining investors have soured on big, expensive
mining projects over the past two years after a series of
high-profile cost blowouts, and as metals prices have dropped.
"Sharper capital allocation must drive our decisions.
Today's announcement to reduce overall capital spending is an
important first step," Gary Halverson, Cliffs' president and
chief operating officer said in a statement.
Cliffs said it has "indefinitely suspended" the second
phase of its planned expansion at Bloom Lake in Quebec and has
made adjustments to parts of the mine plan, notably its tailings
and water management strategy.
The company also said it would idle the first phase of
expansion "if pricing significantly decreased for an extended
period of time".
Weakness in the steel market has hit relatively high-cost
iron ore suppliers like Cliffs hard.
Cliffs said the "wide range of outlooks for iron ore prices"
had prompted its decision to cut back Bloom Lake's expansion. In
the current pricing environment, it expects to produce and sell
5.5 million to 6.5 million tons from Bloom Lake's first phase in
2014, flat on 2013.
The company now expects to spend about $200 million at Bloom
Lake this year, which includes $65 million to be carried over
from 2013.
Cliffs also said it plans to close its Wabush Mine in
Newfoundland and Labrador by the end of the first quarter after
"unsustainably" high costs made it uneconomical to operate.
About 500 employees at the Wabush Scully Mine and Pointe Noire
rail and port operation in Quebec will be affected.
Cliffs last year idled its Wabush Pointe Noire pellet plant
in Quebec, blaming high production costs, but said it would
continue to produce iron ore concentrate from the mine.
Costs related to the idling of the Wabush Mine are expected
to be about $100 million in 2014. As a result, Cliffs will
record impairment and write-off charges of about $183 million in
its fourth-quarter results, it said. Cliffs is due to report its
results on Thursday.
The company's stock rose 4.5 percent to close at $21.50 on
the New York Stock Exchange before the news.