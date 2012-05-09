TORONTO May 9 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc
said on Wednesday its board approved plans to conduct a
feasibility study for its proposed chromite project, located in
the Ring of Fire area of Northern Ontario.
The company, which earlier completed a pre-feasibility study
for the project, also said it decided to build a ferrochrome
processing facility in Sudbury, the closest city to the Ring of
Fire region.
Cleveland-based Cliffs said it will make a final decision on
the project once it receive environmental approvals and after
it negotiates agreements with aboriginal communities in the
area.
It also plans to work with the government to address the
lack of infrastructure in the Ring of Fire and complete
commercial and technical feasibility studies.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha, Julie Gordon and Claire Sibonney)