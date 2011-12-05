* Production curtailment at Empire mine in 2012

* Reduction may affect 600 employees

* Not expected to hurt overall sales, production volumes

* Stock rises 4.6 percent (Adds analyst comment, stock up)

Dec 5, U.S. miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF.N) is cutting production at one of its five iron ore mines by almost 50 percent next year because a steelmaking customer is shutting a blast furnace for maintenance.

Wall Street viewed the announcement positively, sending the company's stock up 4.6 percent to $71.49 in Monday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

"They said it won't affect next year's sales, so overall the loss of production will probably be offset by higher iron ore prices," said analyst Charles Bradford, of Bradford Research.

He said prices for iron ore, a key steelmaking ingredient, are currently trending upwards after hitting a recent trough.

The company said on Monday that 2012 production volume at its Empire mine, near Palmer, Michigan, will be about 2.7 million tons, down from expected production volume of about 4.6 million tons this year.

The decrease is the result of planned blast furnace maintenance in 2012 at one of Cliffs' North American customers' facilities, it said.

The curtailment is not expected to affect the company's sales and production volumes in its U.S. iron ore business segment and Cliffs is maintaining its full-year 2012 expected sales and production volumes of 23 million tons.

Cleveland-based Cliffs said the planned production curtailment may affect about 600 employees, beginning in the second quarter of 2012.

"While the announcement of this production curtailment at Empire Mine will impact our Michigan operations, we believe the curtailment will be temporary," said Terrence Mee, Cliffs senior vice president for global iron ore and metallic sales.

(Reporting by Steve James; editing by Gunna Dickson)