Oct 25 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, one
of North America's biggest iron ore producers, on Friday said it
has chosen former Barrick Gold Corp executive Gary
Halverson as its next chief executive.
The miner said Halverson will become president and chief
operating officer effective Nov. 18, reporting to the company's
executive chairman. All Cliffs executives will report to
Halverson, but he will not become CEO right away.
"This will provide Mr. Halverson the opportunity to build a
deep understanding of the business at an operating level before
assuming the CEO leadership position," the company said in a
statement.
Non-executive chairman James Kirsch, who will be executive
chairman effective Nov. 18, has been helping with the
transition, the company said.
"Over the coming months, his focus will be to refine the
company's long-term strategy and continue to provide continuity
during the leadership transition," it said.
Cliffs said in July that Chief Executive Joseph Carrabba
would retire by the end of the year, and on Friday it said he
will step down effective Nov. 15.
Cleveland-based Cliffs, which also produces coal, reported a
rise in third-quarter earnings on Thursday as cost cuts paid off
and iron ore prices jumped.
But like others in its industry, Cliffs has had a tough
year. Weak iron ore prices have weighed on earnings, and
operational issues have plagued its Bloom Lake Mine in Quebec.
In January the company announced a $1 billion goodwill
writedown related to its acquisition of Consolidated Thompson
Iron Mines, which included Bloom Lake, and soon after it slashed
its dividend by 76 percent.