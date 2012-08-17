Aug 17 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said on Friday that it had evacuated workers from a coal mine in West Virginia this week after elevated methane gas levels were detected.

Production was halted on Monday at the Pinnacle mine complex, but the condition was remediated the same day with no injuries and will have no adverse impact on operations, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cliffs said an "imminent danger" order from the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration requiring it to address the methane leak had been terminated.