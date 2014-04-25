GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ease, cautious ahead of c.bank announcements
HONG KONG, March 15 Asian equities opened slightly lower, as investors stayed cautious awaiting the outcome of several central bank meetings later on Wednesday.
April 25 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, which is facing off against an activist investor that wants to break up the company, will hold its annual meeting on July 29, Chief Executive Officer Gary Halverson said on Friday.
Shareholders of record at June 2 will be able to vote at the meeting, Halverson said.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
HONG KONG, March 15 Asian equities opened slightly lower, as investors stayed cautious awaiting the outcome of several central bank meetings later on Wednesday.
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)
WASHINGTON, March 14 A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday denied a request by a Native American tribe for an emergency injunction to prevent oil from flowing through part of the Dakota Access Pipeline, saying such a move would be against the public interest.