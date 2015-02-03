Feb 3 Cliffs Natural Resources expects to sell all or most of the assets of its Bloom Lake mining operation in Canada, Cliffs Chief Executive Lourenco Goncalves said on Tuesday.

Cliffs was approached by "several interested parties" and the Quebec government in the past two months over the sale of Bloom Lake outside creditor protection, Goncalves said.

But Cliffs decided that putting the operation into creditor protection was the best option for the company, Goncalves said, speaking on Cliffs conference call to discuss the U.S.-based iron ore and coal company's fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)