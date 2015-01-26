(Adds details, shares)
Jan 26 Iron ore and coal miner Cliffs Natural
Resources Inc said it reduced net debt by $400 million
and scrapped its quarterly dividend to cut more debt.
The company, whose shares were up 1 percent in premarket
trading, had total debt of $3.25 billion as of Sept. 30.
Cliffs' debt has ballooned as coal and iron ore prices
slumped due to excess supplies and sluggish steel demand from
China.
Cliffs wrote down the value of its coal and iron ore assets
by about $6 billion in October due to weak prices, and warned a
month later that it might have to close its Bloom Lake iron ore
mine in Quebec.
The company has said it was mulling creditor protection in
Canada to insulate itself from closure costs and liabilities at
its Canadian operations.
"We see accelerated debt reduction as a more effective means
of protecting our shareholders than continuing to pay a common
share dividend," Chief Executive Lourenco Goncalves said on
Monday.
The company said it would generate about $92 million
annually by scrapping quarterly dividend of 15 cents from the
first quarter.
Cliffs said cash from operations during the fourth quarter
and proceeds from the sale of its Logan County coal assets in
West Virginia helped it cut debt.
Cliffs shares, which have slumped 63 percent in the past 12
months, closed at $7.49 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Friday.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru;
Editing by Don Sebastian)