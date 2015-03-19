BRIEF-Nordson says co, Viking Merger, Vention and VMHI amend agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
* On March 30, Nordson, Viking Merger Corp, Vention and VMHI entered into first amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
March 19 Iron ore miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said it has been sued by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia for about $52.6 million for breaching some debt terms related to its Bloom Lake mine in Quebec.
The biggest U.S. iron ore miner said in January it was seeking creditor protection for its Canadian operations.
Cliffs Natural said in November it would cease production at Bloom Lake after failing to sell a 30 percent stake in the mine. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a nearly six-week high, although some gains were pared as oil prices fluctuated after the release of U.S. inventory data, while lower gold prices weighed on some mining shares.
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's parliament will on April 18 debate a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma brought by the main opposition party after he dismissed the respected finance minister, the national assembly said on Wednesday.