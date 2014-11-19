(Adds details and comments from CEO)
By Euan Rocha and Shubhankar Chakravorty
Nov 19 U.S.-based Cliffs Natural Resources
may seek creditor protection in Canada to insulate
itself from closure costs and liabilities at its Canadian
operations, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Lourenco Goncalves, who took the helm at Cliffs in August,
told Reuters a filing in Canada to protect it from liabilities
related to its Canadian operations is "absolutely" on the table.
The move would mirror the route taken by U.S. Steel,
which sought creditor protection for its money-losing Canadian
operations two months ago.
Earlier on Wednesday, Cliffs said it might have to close its
Bloom Lake iron ore mine in Quebec at a cost of up to $700
million as it struggles to find funds to expand the project as a
way to make it more financially viable.
Goncalves said that a closure was already in the works, but
he was not in a hurry to seek creditor protection.
"I just don't need to be in a hurry, because I'm not out of
there today and I'm initiating an orderly process to cease our
operations there," he said. "It is still an ongoing concern."
Cliffs shares closed 20 percent lower at $8.17 on Wednesday.
Nearly two-thirds of the closure costs are tied to a rail
contract with QNS&L, a unit of Iron Ore Co of Canada, which in
turn is controlled by global miner Rio Tinto.
Goncalves said Cliffs is not in talks with IOC at this time,
but remained open to discussions about minimizing penalties it
faces for not giving the required three years notice.
He said the company was also open to selling the Bloom Lake
mine, which currently employs over 580 people, but that he would
only do so if a buyer was willing to take on the liabilities.
Cliffs said last month that it was in talks with three big
steelmakers about funding a $1.2 billion expansion of the mine
that would have made operating costs at the site more viable in
light of the major slump in iron ore prices.
Goncalves said the stake sale process failed as the parties
could not agree on structuring a quick deal.
Chinese steelmaker Wuhan Iron & Steel Co, known
as Wisco, already owns a minority stake in Bloom Lake.
