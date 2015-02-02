Feb 2 U.S. miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc
reported a fourth-quarter loss, hurt partly by asset
impairment charges.
Net loss attributable to shareholders was $1.26 billion, or
$8.25 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a
profit of $30.5 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 15 percent to $1.28 billion, but edged
past average analyst estimate of $1.21 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joyjeet Das)