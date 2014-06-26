REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
June 26 Patrice Merrin, a Canadian mining executive, has withdrawn from the slate of directors nominated by activist investor Casablanca Capital to the board of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc after she was appointed to the board of Glencore Plc, Casablanca said on Thursday.
Casablanca, which owns 5.2 percent of Cliffs, has put up a rival slate to replace a majority of the directors at Cliffs, a U.S.-based iron ore and metallurgical coal miner.
Merrin's appointment to the board of Glencore, a global commodity trader and miner, was announced on Thursday. She is the first female board director of Glencore, the last London-listed blue-chip company with an all-male board. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.