BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
Feb 12 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc reported lower revenue and a quarterly loss on Tuesday, and slashed its dividend by 76 percent.
The miner, which produces iron ore and metallurgical coal, said its earnings were hurt in part by a $1 billion writedown announced in January.
The company reported a loss of $1.62 billion, or $11.36 a share, compared with a profit of $185.4 million, or $1.30, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $1.42 billion from $1.53 billion.
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million