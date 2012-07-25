BRIEF-Prologis announces qtry dividend of $0.44/shr
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 25 Iron ore and coal producer Cliffs Natural Resources Inc's quarterly profit fell as a result of lower prices and higher costs.
Net profit was $258 million, or $1.81 per share, compared with $409 million, or $2.92 per share, in the second quarter a year earlier.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $1.6 billion, the Cleveland-based company said on Wednesday.
Cliffs shares closed at $42.67 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore)
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded